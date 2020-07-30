DIANE PARADISO Diane L. Paradiso 1958-2020. Diane was born August 16, 1958 in Las Vegas, NV. She passed away on July 19, 2020 in Las Vegas. NV. She was preceded in death by her parents Bob and Dorothy Cleveland. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Paradiso; son Paul Paradiso; brother Bob and Sister Terry. Diane worked as a cocktail waitress for over 20 years in Las Vegas. Diane spent the last 5 years of her life as a caretaker for the elderly. Services will be held at Palm Mortuary Friday July 31st at 10:00.