Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANNA FEICA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANNA FEICA


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
DIANNA FEICA Obituary
DIANNA MAE FEICA Dianna Mae Feica, 68, of Las Vegas, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in Edmonton, Canada, July 17, 1950, Dianna was the daughter of the late Rev. Stephen Feica and Helen Serbiak Feica. Her family came to the United States in 1956. She had lived in Ohio, Connecticut and, most recently, Las Vegas. Dianna attended Bassick High School where she was the senior class president of the Class of 1968. She had worked in the travel industry as operations manager for Beibel Travel, D'Elia Travel and, most recently, for Expedia Travel. Dianna enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, music, world history and the occasional trip to the casino. In addition to her parents, Dianna was predeceased by her brother, Stephen TL Feica. Survivors include her sister, Carole Feica; a brother, Danny Feica; nieces, Dianna " Dee " Feica, Danielle and spouse, Karen Santos DaSilva; nephew, Lee Feica; sister-in-law, Kathy Chiccetti; great-nephews, Aidan, Trey and Evan; as well as numerous cousins in Canada. There were no funeral services. To sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Download Now