DIANNA MAE FEICA Dianna Mae Feica, 68, of Las Vegas, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in Edmonton, Canada, July 17, 1950, Dianna was the daughter of the late Rev. Stephen Feica and Helen Serbiak Feica. Her family came to the United States in 1956. She had lived in Ohio, Connecticut and, most recently, Las Vegas. Dianna attended Bassick High School where she was the senior class president of the Class of 1968. She had worked in the travel industry as operations manager for Beibel Travel, D'Elia Travel and, most recently, for Expedia Travel. Dianna enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, music, world history and the occasional trip to the casino. In addition to her parents, Dianna was predeceased by her brother, Stephen TL Feica. Survivors include her sister, Carole Feica; a brother, Danny Feica; nieces, Dianna " Dee " Feica, Danielle and spouse, Karen Santos DaSilva; nephew, Lee Feica; sister-in-law, Kathy Chiccetti; great-nephews, Aidan, Trey and Evan; as well as numerous cousins in Canada. There were no funeral services.