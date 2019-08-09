|
Dianna Lynn Whiteley Fosburg, 73, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at UCLA Medical Center, in the presence of her family after a courageous fight with Multiple Myeloma. She was born on November 27, 1945, in San Pedro, CA to Charles Whiteley and Lorraine Fleishman. Dianna enjoyed her childhood alongside her siblings, Charles Whiteley and Suzanne Tippett. She graduated from San Pedro's Mary Star of the Sea High School and then continued on to attend Los Angeles' Harbor College. Soon after, she relocated to fabulous Las Vegas and began working as a cocktail waitress at the Las Vegas Hilton. Dianna remained loyal to the LV Hilton for 40 years until her diagnosis with cancer in 2011. Dianna was larger than life and loved by all that were blessed to know her. She enjoyed spending time with her family, uplifting others, caring for her two dogs, Kingsley and Nala, visiting her sister in Long Beach, and chatting with others during her morning Starbucks. Dianna is survived by her husband, Gary Fosburg; children, Tara Madden Stevenson, Chad Fosburg, and Nathan Fosburg; sister, Suzanne Tippett; and grandchildren, Drake Stevenson, Andrew Stevenson, Lexi Stevenson, Olivia Fosburg, and Jacqueline Fosburg.
Services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11 am, at LDS Chapel, 8755 Iron Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89143,