DIANNA WALSTRA Dianna Walstra, passed away July 30, 2019 at Nathan Adelson Hospice. She was born March 24, 1943 in Redding, CA to Howard and Almarita Murphy. The family moved to Las Vegas in 1951. She attended Washington, J.D. Smith, Lincoln and graduated from Rancho High School in 1961. Dianna worked for PBX at UMC, the El Cortez, and the Horseshoe. Later she owned and operated a 7 Eleven. She is survived by her husband, William; son, Shawn and his wife, Cecilia; granddaughter, Tierney and grandson, Brayden. Service will be at 2 p.m., Thu., Aug. 15, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005.