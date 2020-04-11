|
|
Dianne Fimby, 69 died April 8th surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents John and Patricia, beloved brother Johnny and her high school sweetheart, love of her life husband of 39 years, Jack. Together Jack and Dianne raised 2 sons, Michael and Daniel. The Fimby family enjoyed time together on vacations, fishing, camping and baseball games. Both Jack and Dianne welcomed Deborah Green and her 2 children, Chris and Nicole into their family after Dianne introduced Deborah to her son Michael and changed his life forever. Michael and Deborah married and together they had one more grandchild for Jack and Dianne to spoil, named Sarina. Dianne was a retired purchasing manager who considered the owners Chic and Barb dear friends and enjoyed going to work everyday because she loved her job and cherished the working relationships she had with her coworkers. The family would like to extend their gratitude to those who helped care for Dianne, for comforting her so that she can now rest peacefully together again with her husband Jack on their favorite mountain. No services scheduled.