Dianne M. Rogots (Blagburn), aged 80, was born September 16, 1938 in Elmhurst Illinois and passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 43 years, Robert Rogots, brother Robert Blagburn (Mary Lou),cousins Arlene Griffis (Jack) of Las Vegas and Joseph Cline (Joy) of San Francisco, niece Kristen Schweibinz (Steve), nephew Jeff DeYoung, step-children Randy Rogots (Sandi) and Sandra Anderson (Harold) and many close relatives to include cousin Kevin A. Smith of Las Vegas with whom she developed a special bond in the last few years of her life.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents Robert J. and Lucille M. Blagburn, cousins George C. Smith (Ana), William Smith (Arlene), Donald Smith (Dorothy) and Robert Smith.
Dianne was a graduate of Elmhurst College with a post graduate degree in Library Science from Dominican University. She taught for many years throughout the Villa Park Illinois School Districts in addition to teaching in both the Panama Canal Zone and Las Vegas. She and husband Robert were world travelers visiting over 100 countries. Dianne was an active member of St. Viator Roman Catholic Church where she taught religious classes for many years. In addition, she was an avid bridge player participating in many bridge events as well as many other additional activities, including the AAUW, The Red Hats and The Mesquite Club to name a few. Dianne was a huge Chicago Cubs fan and never missed watching a game whenever possible. She will be missed by so many family members and friends, both in Las Vegas and Villa Park, where she lived until her retirement.
The memorial service will be held on October 29th at 11am at St. Viator Roman Catholic Church, 2461 E Flamingo, Las Vegas with interment following at 1:20pm at The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of sending flowers, donations may be made to the
Memorial Service, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Viator Roman Catholic Church