Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm South Jones Mortuary
1600 South Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 464-8420
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palm South Jones Mortuary
1600 South Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Las Vegas
3050 Alta Dr.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Palm Mortuary
7600 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DICK BALDWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DICK BALDWIN


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DICK BALDWIN Obituary
DICK BALDWIN August 25, 1939 - July 30, 2019 William Richard (Dick) Baldwin Jr, 79, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born in Orchard Park, NY and relocated to Las Vegas with his wife and three children in 1981. He enjoyed a long and successful career with Clark County as a computer programmer. Dick was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers (formerly Brooklyn Dodgers) and Buffalo Bills fan, had a passion for music and was known to read a few books during his day. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Barbara (Turchiarelli) Baldwin, his children, Deborah (Tony) Black, Kristine (Tom) Lettero, Richard (Vivi) Baldwin, and his grandchildren, Jordan Ogron, Lauren Black, Tommy, Sean and Haley Lettero, Nikolas and Christopher Baldwin. Dick is also survived by his brother Joseph (Beverly) Baldwin and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father William Richard Baldwin Sr. and his mother Viola (Whittmeyer) Baldwin. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Thu., Aug. 8, at Palm Mortuary, 1600 S Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Fri., Aug. 9, at Our Lady of Las Vegas, 3050 Alta Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89107. Graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Reception to follow from 3-6 p.m. at Canyon Gate Country Club, 2001 Canyon Gate Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89117. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to https://www.stjude.org
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now