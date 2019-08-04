|
DICK BALDWIN August 25, 1939 - July 30, 2019 William Richard (Dick) Baldwin Jr, 79, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born in Orchard Park, NY and relocated to Las Vegas with his wife and three children in 1981. He enjoyed a long and successful career with Clark County as a computer programmer. Dick was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers (formerly Brooklyn Dodgers) and Buffalo Bills fan, had a passion for music and was known to read a few books during his day. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Barbara (Turchiarelli) Baldwin, his children, Deborah (Tony) Black, Kristine (Tom) Lettero, Richard (Vivi) Baldwin, and his grandchildren, Jordan Ogron, Lauren Black, Tommy, Sean and Haley Lettero, Nikolas and Christopher Baldwin. Dick is also survived by his brother Joseph (Beverly) Baldwin and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father William Richard Baldwin Sr. and his mother Viola (Whittmeyer) Baldwin. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Thu., Aug. 8, at Palm Mortuary, 1600 S Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Fri., Aug. 9, at Our Lady of Las Vegas, 3050 Alta Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89107. Graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Reception to follow from 3-6 p.m. at Canyon Gate Country Club, 2001 Canyon Gate Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89117. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to https://www.stjude.org