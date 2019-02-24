Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
833 Nevada Highway Ste 1
Boulder City, NV 89005
(702) 294-3000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Boulder City Elks Lodge
1217 Nevada Hwy
Boulder City, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DICK CLONINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DICK CLONINGER


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DICK CLONINGER Obituary
DICK CLONINGER Dick De'Ayne Cloninger, age 77, passed away at his home in Boulder City, February 9, 2019. He was born December 12, 1941, in Billings, MT, to O'Detta and Wayne Cloninger. Dick married Shirley Meyer in 1978 in Kingman, AZ. Shortly after they moved from Arizona to Boulder City. Dick was a lifetime member of the Elks and he loved to golf. Dick is survived by his wife, Shirley Cloninger; sons, Cole (Shelly) Cloninger, Rick Cloninger, and Todd Cloninger; stepchildren,n Lori (Roger) Williams, Scott Weisrock, and Terri Seifert; brother, Larry (Diane) Cloninger; and 11 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Sat., March 2, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge 1217 Nevada Hwy, Boulder City, NV 89005. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
Download Now