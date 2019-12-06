|
|
Dion Curtis "PJ" Dick went to be with The Lord on November 13, 2019 at Nathan Adelson Hospice after a bravely fought battle against cancer. Dion was born November 26, 1978 in Oklahoma City, OK to Curtis W. and Lynda Lehman Dick. After graduation from Millwood High School, he served his country in the U.S. Army and then attended the University of Central Oklahoma. Dion leaves to treasure his life his father, Curtis W. Dick (Las Vegas,NV); mother, Lynda Lehman Dick (Las Vegas, NV); sister, D'Lynn Dick-Leach (Las Vegas, NV); nephew/Godson, Eric A. Leach (Scottsdale, AZ) and a host of friends and relatives. Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 10:00am, at Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery , 7600 S Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV, 89123,