Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for Dion Dick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dion C. Dick


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dion C. Dick Obituary
Dion Curtis "PJ" Dick went to be with The Lord on November 13, 2019 at Nathan Adelson Hospice after a bravely fought battle against cancer. Dion was born November 26, 1978 in Oklahoma City, OK to Curtis W. and Lynda Lehman Dick. After graduation from Millwood High School, he served his country in the U.S. Army and then attended the University of Central Oklahoma. Dion leaves to treasure his life his father, Curtis W. Dick (Las Vegas,NV); mother, Lynda Lehman Dick (Las Vegas, NV); sister, D'Lynn Dick-Leach (Las Vegas, NV); nephew/Godson, Eric A. Leach (Scottsdale, AZ) and a host of friends and relatives. Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 10:00am, at Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery , 7600 S Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV, 89123,
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -