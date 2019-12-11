Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Dixie Jorgensen
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Dixie Lee Jorgensen


1933 - 2019
Dixie Lee Jorgensen Obituary
Dixie Lee Jorgensen, 86 of Las Vegas, passed away December 8, 2019. She was born August 30, 1933 in Wilmington California. A devoted wife and mother that loved church, bowling, making rosaries and crocheting afghans for all her family.

Dixie was proceeded in death by her husband George of 68 years, sons Daniel and Donald and granddaughters Shawnna and Denee'.

Dixie is survived by sons Dennis (Debbi) of St. George, Ut, David (Glenda) of Las Vegas, Nv. Daughters Denise (John) Hill of Upland, Ca, Debbie (Ryan) Vanek of Las Vegas, Nv and many wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, 2pm, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern ave, Las Vegas, Viewing 1pm -2pm. 89123,
