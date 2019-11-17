Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DODD MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DODD EDWARD MARTIN


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DODD EDWARD MARTIN Obituary
DODD EDWARD MARTIN Nov. 6, 1946 Sept. 29, 2019 Dodd Edward Martin, 72, of Las Vegas, passed away in his home September 29, 2019. Dodd is survived by his children, Charles Martin and Christine Bailey; sister, Anita Hale and her husband, Matt; grandchildren, Shelby and Steven; and nephews, Issac and Isaiah. Dodd was a fan of all sports, especially playing Slow Pitch Softball. He enjoyed spending his free time playing in the softball leagues of Las Vegas and as his team's Captains and Pitcher. He retired after 35 years of service as a Regional Manager for Avco Financial Services on East Charleston Blvd. His grandchildren will fondly remember him as "Grandpa Bear." Private family services to be determined.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DODD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -