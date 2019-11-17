|
DODD EDWARD MARTIN Nov. 6, 1946 Sept. 29, 2019 Dodd Edward Martin, 72, of Las Vegas, passed away in his home September 29, 2019. Dodd is survived by his children, Charles Martin and Christine Bailey; sister, Anita Hale and her husband, Matt; grandchildren, Shelby and Steven; and nephews, Issac and Isaiah. Dodd was a fan of all sports, especially playing Slow Pitch Softball. He enjoyed spending his free time playing in the softball leagues of Las Vegas and as his team's Captains and Pitcher. He retired after 35 years of service as a Regional Manager for Avco Financial Services on East Charleston Blvd. His grandchildren will fondly remember him as "Grandpa Bear." Private family services to be determined.