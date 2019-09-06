|
DOLORES DAWSON On August 6, 2019, Dolores Carreiro Dawson, extraordinary wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at age 84. Dolores was born March 23, 1935 in Fall River, MA to parents Joseph and Mary (Carreiro) Couto. She left home at age 18 to travel across the country, spending time and working in Pittsburgh, Chicago, and other cities before making it to San Francisco. It was there she met the love of her life, George R. Dawson. They lived less than 50 miles away from each other their entire lives, but fate brought them together clear across the country. They shared a beautiful marriage for 45 years, the kind they write books about. She birthed two children, Barbara and Deborah, and moved to Las Vegas in 1973. She became a grandmother in 1986 when Barbara had Ryan. Her second grandchild, Nicholas, came just two years later. She was a proud mother and grandmother, a loyal and loving partner, generous soul, amazing cook, and a dedicated matriarch to our family. She was our rock, our foundation, and the sunshine of our lives. She will be sorely missed. Dolores was preceded in death by her mother, Mary; her father, Joe; her husband, George; and her daughter, Deborah. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara; and her grandchildren, Ryan and Nick. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Sun., Sept. 8, at Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery, 1325 N. Main St., Las Vegs, NV 89101. In lieu of flowers or cards, we ask that you donate to the or Autism Speaks, in Dolores' name.