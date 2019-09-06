Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 464-8300
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES DAWSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES DAWSON


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES DAWSON Obituary
DOLORES DAWSON On August 6, 2019, Dolores Carreiro Dawson, extraordinary wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at age 84. Dolores was born March 23, 1935 in Fall River, MA to parents Joseph and Mary (Carreiro) Couto. She left home at age 18 to travel across the country, spending time and working in Pittsburgh, Chicago, and other cities before making it to San Francisco. It was there she met the love of her life, George R. Dawson. They lived less than 50 miles away from each other their entire lives, but fate brought them together clear across the country. They shared a beautiful marriage for 45 years, the kind they write books about. She birthed two children, Barbara and Deborah, and moved to Las Vegas in 1973. She became a grandmother in 1986 when Barbara had Ryan. Her second grandchild, Nicholas, came just two years later. She was a proud mother and grandmother, a loyal and loving partner, generous soul, amazing cook, and a dedicated matriarch to our family. She was our rock, our foundation, and the sunshine of our lives. She will be sorely missed. Dolores was preceded in death by her mother, Mary; her father, Joe; her husband, George; and her daughter, Deborah. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara; and her grandchildren, Ryan and Nick. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Sun., Sept. 8, at Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery, 1325 N. Main St., Las Vegs, NV 89101. In lieu of flowers or cards, we ask that you donate to the or Autism Speaks, in Dolores' name.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now