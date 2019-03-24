|
DOLORES DESROCHERS Dolores D. (Clark) Desrochers, aka "Laurie D", age 70, of Henderson, transitioned to the Lord, Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Desert Hills Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center, of Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born Monday, June 7, 1948, in Middlebury, (Addison county), VT, the daughter of Wilbert F. Clark, Sr. and Olive E. (Wood) Douglas, the second child of seven born to the family. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents. Dolores was married to Normand J. Desrochers on Monday, September 6, 1967, in Manchester, NH, where they had three children, Denise D. (Desrochers) Malone, Daughter and Husband Shawn P, Derek J. Desrochers, Son and Wife Sherylynne; Natalie J. (Desrochers) Sgambato, Daughter and Husband Mark A. She is survived by three children, Denise D. (Desrochers) Malone, Daughter, Derek J. Desrochers, Son, Natalie J. (Desrochers) Sgambato, Daughter; six grandchildren, Adrian M. Fierro, Ashley A. Desrochers, Analisse Desrochers, Collyn J. Desrochers, Davyn Caoili, and Mark A. Sgambato. Her long life partner, Alan B. Lowry, his daughters Alenna Catello, Brooke Stuart, Dawn Lowry, Betsy Lowry, and her six siblings; Joyce Brown, Virginia Vermette, Wilbert F. Clark, Jr., Elise Robidas, Retha Visser, and Phyllis Norton.