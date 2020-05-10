DOLORES MAE ENGEBREGSON Dolores Mae Engebregson, 89, passed away at her home in Las Vegas May 6, 2020. She was born in Vancouver, WA on April 3, 1931, the second of two children of Arthur and Gladys Dutton, and raised in Everett, WA. She and her husband moved to Las Vegas in 1953 where they built a home and raised their two children. Dolores worked at Southern Nevada Memorial Hospital (later named UMC) and assisted the Hospital's librarian in creating the medical library in the years of print books. She retired in 1983 and pirouetted full-time into her calling as "Grandma". When she wasn't taking care of her family, she could be found exploring the world. From the Great Wall of China, to Machu Picchu Peru, to the fjords of Norway, and countless other countries, Dolores had an appreciation of world culture. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty years, Dwight; brother, Earl Dutton; and grandson, Christopher Cassell. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janell and Michael Cassell; her son, Bradley; her granddaughter, Jenna Cassell DeGree (Eddie); great grandchildren, Evan and Cassidee DeGree; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends whom she loved dearly. Graveside services and burial will be later this year in Everett, WA. May we all be as lucky to have someone like Dolores in our life, and if not, may we be that someone in the life of others.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store