DOMENIC DI BLASIO Domenic DiBlasio passed into our Lord's arms February 13, 2019. The beloved husband of Rosalie (nee Petronzio); dearest father of Gina Brinkman (Steve) and Rick (Laura); devoted grandfather of Nicklas, Danielle Angel (Tristan), Domenic, Alyssa, Kayla and Jacquie Cartwright, and great-grandfather of Logan, Eric and Cody. Interment at Davis Funeral Memorial Park, 6200 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegs, NV 89119. A Life Celebration will be private for immediate family. Share a memory or condolences to the guest book.
