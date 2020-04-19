|
DOMINICK GULLO Dominick "Nick" "Buster" Gullo passed away March 30, 2020 at the age of 78 in Las Vegas, NV. Nick was born in New Orleans, LA on March 26, 1942 to Rita and Dominick Gullo, who proceeded him in death. Nick is survived by longtime companion, Janine Gullo; Ex-wife Judith Gullo and their two sons Nicolo/Taylor Gullo and their daughter, Carson of California and Antonio/Marisol Gullo and their son Joshua of Florida; his brother John/Joanne Gullo of Louisiana. Nick grew up in New Orleans, LA. and graduated from Southeastern Louisiana College. In the mid 1960's, Nick moved to Las Vegas and, while he had business ventures, too many to mention, casino gaming was his passion. Over the years, Nick worked at various Las Vegas casinos on the strip. He started with crap dealing and later opened and ran casinos all over the world. Later in life he became interested in the poker industry and held some of the most adventurous and unforgettable poker tournaments in Costa Rica. All along, Nick always had one foot in New Orleans. He moved back and spent time with his ole school buddies and friends and opened The Nice Guys Social Club to reminisce about old times and play poker. Everyone looked forward to his weekly emails that humorously contained the events of the prior week. Nick moved back to Las Vegas in 2018 to spend the rest of his retirement with his close friends. Nick always had the best stories that will never be forgotten and a great casino legacy. Nick will be missed by all who knew him. As Nick's saying goes, "Kiss the Cross"!