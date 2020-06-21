DOMINIQUE NINO Dominique Carl Nino, 37, of Las Vegas, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Everyone knew him as "Bubba". He was kind hearted, full of laughter and always the first to lend a helping hand. His greatest roles in life were being a son, brother and most of all a father to his two beautiful children, Wyatt, 6, and Elena, 4. He is survived by his parents, Aaron R. Nino and Eva Thomas Nino, brother, Aaron Nino, Jr., his grandmother, Helen Thomas, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, services were private.