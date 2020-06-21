DOMINIQUE NINO
DOMINIQUE NINO Dominique Carl Nino, 37, of Las Vegas, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Everyone knew him as "Bubba". He was kind hearted, full of laughter and always the first to lend a helping hand. His greatest roles in life were being a son, brother and most of all a father to his two beautiful children, Wyatt, 6, and Elena, 4. He is survived by his parents, Aaron R. Nino and Eva Thomas Nino, brother, Aaron Nino, Jr., his grandmother, Helen Thomas, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, services were private.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 485-6500
