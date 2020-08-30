1/1
DON GARRITANO
1937 - 2020
DON GARRITANO In Loving Memory. Don (Big D) Garritano was born in Youngstown, Ohio on March 8, 1937. Don passed peacefully on August 20, 2020. Parents Jean and William Garritano, both deceased. Don is survived by his wife Patty, children Linda, Don Jr, Tony, Randy, Nick, sister Phyllis, nephews Ed, Anthony, and his 7 grandchildren Andrew, Mikey, Nicky, Tyler, Matt, Ava and Austin. Don moved to Vegas in 1978 and worked in the gaming industry for 30 years working at the Royal Casino, Westward Ho and retiring from Harrah's. Don was also an Army veteran who served in Korea. Don loved going to his kids and then grandkids sporting events and games. Don was a good man, great father and friend, who was loved by all that knew him and will be greatly missed. Services to be held at Palm Mortuary 7600 S Eastern on Thursday September 10, 2020. Viewing from 2:00pm to 4:00pm followed by a service at 4:00pm.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
SEP
10
Service
04:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
7024648500
