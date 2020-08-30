DON GARRITANO In Loving Memory. Don (Big D) Garritano was born in Youngstown, Ohio on March 8, 1937. Don passed peacefully on August 20, 2020. Parents Jean and William Garritano, both deceased. Don is survived by his wife Patty, children Linda, Don Jr, Tony, Randy, Nick, sister Phyllis, nephews Ed, Anthony, and his 7 grandchildren Andrew, Mikey, Nicky, Tyler, Matt, Ava and Austin. Don moved to Vegas in 1978 and worked in the gaming industry for 30 years working at the Royal Casino, Westward Ho and retiring from Harrah's. Don was also an Army veteran who served in Korea. Don loved going to his kids and then grandkids sporting events and games. Don was a good man, great father and friend, who was loved by all that knew him and will be greatly missed. Services to be held at Palm Mortuary 7600 S Eastern on Thursday September 10, 2020. Viewing from 2:00pm to 4:00pm followed by a service at 4:00pm.