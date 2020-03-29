Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:30 PM
Morning Star Senior Living
Resources
More Obituaries for DONA PAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONA PAGE


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONA PAGE Obituary
DONA PAGE Dona Doerr Waugh Page Age 100 of Boise, ID passed away on March 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Morning Star Senior Living on May 23, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Dona was born in Payola, Kansas on October 15, 1919. The daughter of Roy J. Doerr and Earna Dollar Doerr. Dona is survived by her daughter Mary Ann Wilcox (Roger Wilcox), and sons Steven Waugh (Barbara Waugh), and Stanley Waugh (Judy Waugh). Dona also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, and 4 great, great, grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her three sisters, Dana Lund, Delpha Trible, Doris Henson, her husband Stanley Walter Waugh and her second husband, James Page. Dona was truly an amazing woman. Her ability to sincerely connect with everyone she met made her a friend to many. She shared all she had, finding ways to serve those around her and bless the lives of her friends and family. Her legacy of friendship and love will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She will be missed.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -