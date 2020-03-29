|
DONA PAGE Dona Doerr Waugh Page Age 100 of Boise, ID passed away on March 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Morning Star Senior Living on May 23, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Dona was born in Payola, Kansas on October 15, 1919. The daughter of Roy J. Doerr and Earna Dollar Doerr. Dona is survived by her daughter Mary Ann Wilcox (Roger Wilcox), and sons Steven Waugh (Barbara Waugh), and Stanley Waugh (Judy Waugh). Dona also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, and 4 great, great, grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her three sisters, Dana Lund, Delpha Trible, Doris Henson, her husband Stanley Walter Waugh and her second husband, James Page. Dona was truly an amazing woman. Her ability to sincerely connect with everyone she met made her a friend to many. She shared all she had, finding ways to serve those around her and bless the lives of her friends and family. Her legacy of friendship and love will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She will be missed.