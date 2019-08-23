|
|
Donald(Don) A. Dillingham was born in Venita, Oklahoma on January 20, 1934, and passed away on August 15, 2019. Don moved to Las Vegas in 1938, attended the 5th Street School, and graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1953. He worked as a plumber's apprentice from 1953 until 1956, when he was inducted into the US Army. After serving a good portion of his enlistment in Germany, he was discharged in 1958, whereupon he returned to the United States, and attended Los Angeles City College. Following college, Don returned home to Las Vegas. In 1960, he represented the State of Nevada at a National plumbing competition, and began working as a plumber at the Nevada Test Site shortly thereafter.
In the mid 1960's, Don decided to venture into the field of entertainment, and began a second career working as a stagehand at the Desert Inn, Dunes, and Caesar's Palace hotels, and studying stagecraft and lighting under Jerry Blunt. In 1968, he joined IATSE local 720, where he remained a member for over 50 years. Don's gift of creativity and innovation soon became recognized among his peers, and celebrities alike, ultimately leading to his work in the 1970's, and 1980's, as lighting designer for Paul Anka, Tom Jones, Bobby Vinton, and many other Las Vegas performers. In 1980, he created Alumifax, Incorporated, a theatrical lighting design and equipment supply company, which he passionately ran for 35 years.
Don was a true visionary in the entertainment field, and a mentor to many that knew him. He was an inventor, sailor, fisherman, backgammon player, and avid fan of UNLV Rebels basketball.
Don is preceded in death by his father, John, mother, Mabel, brother, Gary, and son, Jonathan. He leaves his wife, Karen; Son, Matthew; Daughter, Stephanie; Stepdaughter, Trinity; Son-in-Law, Tom; Daughter-in-Law, Elizabeth; Granddaughters, Alexandra and Mia; Grandson, Justin; Great Grandson, Bruce; as well as many cousins, associates, and friends. Friends and family are welcome to remain following the services for an informal gathering to share memories of Don's life. The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation in Don's name be made to the Nathan Adelson Hospice.
Services will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 2:00 pm, at Bunkers Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd. So., Las Vegas, NV, 89101.