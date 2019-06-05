|
DONALD ASHLEY, SR. Donald Richard "Big'un" Ashley Sr., 82, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, passed away, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Donald was born February 13, 1937 in Michigan. He joined the Clark County Fire Department at the young age of 18 and retired after 29 years of service as an Assistant Chief. He coordinated the Retirees Luncheon for the last 13 years. Donald is survived by his wife, Josephine "Jo"; his children, Donald R. Ashley, Jr., Tanya Elaine Carter, Karen Sanchez, Abby Sanchez (Claudia), Diane (Roy) Poff; grandchildren, Cody, Kiara, Stephanie, Kayla, Nicole, Christopher (Sarai), Samantha, Kenneth and Brandi; and brother, Robert (Colleen) Ashley; and four nieces. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tue., June 11, with services following. Burial to follow, all at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123. Reception following at the Fire Fighters Local 1908 Union Hall, 6200 W. Charleston Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89146. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmeastern.com for the Ashley family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation.