DONALD DAY BALIOTIS Donn Baliotis passed away May 3, 2020. He was a resident of Ameery Care II, assisted living. Donn was born October 7, 1937 in Lynn, MA to the late Louis G Baliotis and Virginia A Day. He was the loving husband of Shirlene H Taylor and Janet Alexander. Donn passed peacefully in his sleep. Donn had many adventures during his life. He loved to laugh and tell jokes. He was an MP in the Air force during the Korean War, worked as an Arthur Murray dance instructor, owned a car lot, raced stock cars and performed on stage as Dr Donn Day - The Master of Sleep. He worked as a private investigator and business owner for the last 40 years of his life. Donn was a resident of Las Vegas for most of his life. He will be greatly missed. His memory will be cherished by his friends and family. Donn is survived by his brother Bradford Day, and his sister Donna Goddard, his three children, son Louis Baliotis, daughters Jorgi Day and wife Carroll Charlet, and Patricia Glover and husband Scott. He leaves behind his grandchildren Louis Baliotis Jr, Erica Baliotis and Siobhan Pettway. Donn also leaves behind his great grandchildren, Dan Baliotis, Dashiel Baliotis and Lily Smithe-Andrews. Donn will be cremated and interred at Boulder City Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or condolences, please donate to Safe Haven Wildlife Sanctuary. Services will be private.





