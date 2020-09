DONALD BOLWAIRE Donald Bolwaire, 85, passed away September 3, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army and was the founder of the Las Vegas Badminton Club. Services, with Military Honors, will be at 11 a.m. Mon., Sept. 21, at Desert Memorial Cremation & Burial, 1111 Las Vegas Blvd. N, Las Vegas, NV.