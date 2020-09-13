1/
Donald Buchanan M.D.
1954 - 2020
Donald Buchanan MD, loving husband and father, passed away on August 10, 2020. Don practiced neonatology and pediatrics in Las Vegas for over 20 years. Don was known for his humor, optimism, and courage. He loved the company of family and friends, world history, astronomy, and mentoring new medical students. "To boldly go where no man has gone before." Donations in his memory may be made to Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada. Services previously held.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
