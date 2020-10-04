1/
DONALD BUNKER
1929 - 2020
DONALD BUNKER Donald Harold Bunker, 90, of Henderson, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born September 14, 1929, in Flint, Michigan. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Paratrooper in the Korean War. Donald met and married Goldie Richardson, in Las Vegas in 1970. He is survived by his wife, Goldie; three daughters, Dona Bunker Brown, Suzanne Salazar and Georgia McLean (Jim); two sons, Steven Richardson (Caron) and Dennis Bunker (Diane); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Charlene and Sherri, both of Florida. He was preceded in death by his son, Donald B. Bunker. Private services will be at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 4, 2020
I cherish the many years of memories of our time together. You will always be in my heart and by my side. Love you Dad

Dona Bunker Brown
Daughter
Dona Brown
Daughter
October 4, 2020
I love you dad and I will always remember you ❤❤
Georgia McLean
Daughter
