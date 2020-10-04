DONALD BUNKER Donald Harold Bunker, 90, of Henderson, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born September 14, 1929, in Flint, Michigan. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Paratrooper in the Korean War. Donald met and married Goldie Richardson, in Las Vegas in 1970. He is survived by his wife, Goldie; three daughters, Dona Bunker Brown, Suzanne Salazar and Georgia McLean (Jim); two sons, Steven Richardson (Caron) and Dennis Bunker (Diane); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Charlene and Sherri, both of Florida. He was preceded in death by his son, Donald B. Bunker. Private services will be at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store