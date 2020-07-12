On Tuesday June 30, 2020 Donald C. Nowag, Loving Husband and Father of 1 son and 4 step children passed away at 89. Don was born June 11, 1931 in Hancock Ml to Walter and Helen Nowag. Don served in the Army from 1951-53. Don had a passion for the outdoors and moved to Alaksa in 1955. In 1959 he met his bride to be Carla Stack in Chicago. She had 4 children and after a short courtship married at the First Baptist Church in Anchorage Ak on April 29, 1960. In March 1966 they had a sqn David. They lived in Alaska for 50 years and moved to Las Vegas in 2001 to join David, his wife Lori and children Paige, Payton and Mark. Don loved Jesus and knew him as his personal Savior. Don volunteered to help with heating, plumbing and carpentry for friends, Rescue Missions and churches. He built eight homes and one Four Plex apartment in Alaska by himself. He was a modest man and did not want his proud wife to tell anyone about his accomplishments. Don was admired for his strong work ethic, kindness, unselfishness and quick wit humor. Don saved 2 lives, a young GI who was lost in the mountains of Alaska, and a friend who was unconscious on a D8 tractor. Don will be missed by many. Don is survived by Carla, his wife of 60 years, his son David, and 4 step children, Steven, Wade, Mitch, Kathy, his brother Billy Nowag, and Niece Nancy. Funeral service will be Thursday, July 16 at Palm Northwest Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., beginning at 5pm. A visitation will follow from 6-8pm. Donald will be laid to rest on Friday, July 17, at 10:40am at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store