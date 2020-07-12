1/
Donald C. Nowag
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday June 30, 2020 Donald C. Nowag, Loving Husband and Father of 1 son and 4 step children passed away at 89. Don was born June 11, 1931 in Hancock Ml to Walter and Helen Nowag. Don served in the Army from 1951-53. Don had a passion for the outdoors and moved to Alaksa in 1955. In 1959 he met his bride to be Carla Stack in Chicago. She had 4 children and after a short courtship married at the First Baptist Church in Anchorage Ak on April 29, 1960. In March 1966 they had a sqn David. They lived in Alaska for 50 years and moved to Las Vegas in 2001 to join David, his wife Lori and children Paige, Payton and Mark. Don loved Jesus and knew him as his personal Savior. Don volunteered to help with heating, plumbing and carpentry for friends, Rescue Missions and churches. He built eight homes and one Four Plex apartment in Alaska by himself. He was a modest man and did not want his proud wife to tell anyone about his accomplishments. Don was admired for his strong work ethic, kindness, unselfishness and quick wit humor. Don saved 2 lives, a young GI who was lost in the mountains of Alaska, and a friend who was unconscious on a D8 tractor. Don will be missed by many. Don is survived by Carla, his wife of 60 years, his son David, and 4 step children, Steven, Wade, Mitch, Kathy, his brother Billy Nowag, and Niece Nancy. Funeral service will be Thursday, July 16 at Palm Northwest Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., beginning at 5pm. A visitation will follow from 6-8pm. Donald will be laid to rest on Friday, July 17, at 10:40am at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Burial
10:30 AM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
7024648460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
We were long time friends mostly while living in Alaska .
Don was a gentle soul with a caring big heart . He loved the Lord and it showed . So many wonderful memories to cherish and we mourn the loss however know he's in a much better place with our Savior and no more pain.
Many prayers are going up for Don's precious wife and family and will continue as they carry on life's journey here on earth.
Lot of love and hugs sent your way . Jim & Elly
Jim & Elly Spurlock
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved