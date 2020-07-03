DONALD DEAN DOUGLAS Donald Dean Douglas, of North Las Vegas, passed away at his home June 22, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born October 12, 1940 to Ardis and Garrett Douglas in Eldon, Missouri. Don grew up in Liberty, graduating from Liberty High in 1958. Don was an unassuming man of many talents. He always loved music and played the French horn in High School. Later he traveled and performed in his band, playing the bass guitar. As a young man he ran the local radio station at Ft. Scott and Liberty. He gave tornado warnings, path updates and damage reports. He was a DJ scheduling concerts and interviewing up and coming stars like Johnny Cash and Loretta Lynn. Don also learned to fly a friend's crop duster plane and had enough solo hours to get his license. However after a friend's accident he gave up the idea. Don always loved to work on cars and figure out how things worked. He started his 40 year career in the airline industry as a mechanic for TWA in St. Louis. He was asked to create a training tape and eventually became an instructor. Always eager to learn, he attended night school and worked his way up through TWA. He taught himself computer programming and used that skill on the job. He worked in airports from St. Louis to Los Angeles. There he met his partner and wife of nearly 50 years, Lynn Rose Shaw-Douglas. Don was an avid photographer who had a rare talent for capturing beauty. He competed in photography shoots in the 70's, winning some awards. In the 80's Don was promoted to TWA Station Manager for the Honolulu station. He and Lynn enjoyed many years of Hawaiian life. American Airlines acquired TWA in 2001 and he worked for the airline for many years. He eventually retired from World Wide Airlines in Las Vegas. He and Lynn moved to Sun City Aliante along with in-laws from California. Don enjoyed the company of great neighbors and spent holidays with friends and family. He joined the community Computer club and was said to be the backbone. Never one to remain idle he pursued his ancestry with a passion not only for his family but friends and neighbors. Don will be missed by all. He is survived by his wife, Lynn, daughters Susan Kaye Douglas-Babbitt and Daun Marie Douglas-Kridler, Granddaughter Brittany Ann Sherwood, Grandson Angel Douglas Rios of Spokane, WA, sister Dena Ann Douglas of Blue Springs, MO., and In-laws Anthony and Karen Ludlow.





