DONALD DEAN WAY Donald Dean Way 89, died December 14, 2019, Las Vegas. Married to the late Lucetta Wessels Way; son of David Dean Way and Theresa Ryan Way of Bellevue, MI. He is survived by his children, Lois Wodzinski of Island Lake, IL, Michael Way (Victoria), New Braunfels, TX, Kathy Kelbel, Las Vegas, Charles Way (Rosalba), Battle Creek, MI; Grandchildren Kristopher and Julianna Wodzinski, Jenny Mallett (Tim), John (Sarah) and David Kelbel, Patrick and Sara Way and Great Grandchildren Samantha Hamilton, Mia and Steven Mallett, and Aleksander and Markus Wodzinski. Don retired in 1982 after 31 years as a machinist - Industrial Equipment, at Clark Equipment Company, in Battle Creek, MI. He will be cremated and his ashes spread along with his wife's ashes in a private ceremony in the mountains by his immediate family. Donations can be made to any amputee non-profit of your choice.