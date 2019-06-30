DONALD E. BROWN Donald E. Brown, "Doc B," son of Freda Melrose and Nathan Brown of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully June 25, 2019, at the age of 86, in Las Vegas. He is survived by his daughter, Nikki, from his former marriage to her mother, Florence Brown, whom preceded his death; his grandson, Jonah; his son-in-law, Michael; his honorary family of many decades, the Silvers; cousins he remained in close contact with; and other close friends who cared deeply for him. His roots were back east, so naturally he remained a devoted Philly Eagles fan. A resident of Clark County for nearly 50 years, he was proud of his adopted home town and also very proud of surviving a difficult battle with cancer 30 years ago. After graduating from Temple University as a young man, he practiced gentle dentistry for many years. Wholeheartedly believing "Knowledge is Power" all his life, he then returned to higher education, graduating Magna Cum Laude from UNLV in 1994 with a Bachelor's Degree in his passion - music. Some of his favorite memories were in the years that followed, up on stage playing a jazz gig. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Las Vegas Philharmonic or VH1's Save the Music Foundation in his name - something I believe he would truly appreciate. Interment will be at Palm Eastern Cemetery.