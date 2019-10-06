|
DONALD E GARDNER Donald E. Gardner, 74, of Henderson, went to be with Jesus on September 30, 2019. Donald was born to Paul and Emma Ilo, April 16, 1945 in Columbia, TN. The family relocated to Henderson when he was 17, after which Don graduated from Basic High School in 1963. He was a longstanding member of the IBEW 357 Electrical Workers Union, starting immediately after graduation, until he retired in 2001. After retirement he focused on spending time with his family, fishing, camping, and remodeling their home. Don is survived by his wife of 39 years, April, their daughters Tammy, Lori, and Jodi, 8 grandkids and 2, almost 3, great grandkids; in addition he is survived by his remaining sister Patti and her children Jimmy and Misty, as well as honorary family members Charlotte and Jade. He has also been blessed with a large number of extended family members and friends. He will be sorely missed by all. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 26, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 59 Lynn Lane, Henderson, NV 89015. Following the service, information for a get together at their home will be provided.