Resources More Obituaries for Donald Logan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald F. Logan

Obituary Condolences Flowers Donald Francis Logan, proudly and lovingly referred to as “Big D”, passed away May 18th, 2019 at the age of 89



Don was born February 7, 1930 in Tonopah, NV to William F. and Blanche Logan. He graduated from Tonopah High School in 1948 and continued his education at the University of Utah where he received a B.S. in Education while majoring in Music. Don played basketball and was in the Marching Band in High School and College. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.



Don began his career teaching music in 1953 at JD Smith School in North Las Vegas. He moved to Tonopah the following year and continued teaching music and intermittently coaching JV Basketball for 15 years. In 1957 he married Phyllis May (Cooey) Lydon and the couple had two children, Donnie and Julie. In 1964 Don received his Masters Degree in Education, Administration and Supervision from the University of Nevada and in 1967 became Vice-Principal of Tonopah Schools. In 1971 he became Principal of Tonopah High School and retired in 1985 after 33 years with the Nye County School District.



Don was a life-long member of BPO Elks Lodge 1062 and was a past Exalted Ruler and lifetime organist. He was also a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, National Association of Elementary School Principals, a member of the Nevada State Education Association and an officer of the Secondary School Principals of Nevada.



After retiring from Nye County School District, he worked briefly for Ford Aerospace for no other reason than he always wanted to see “Secret Springs” in person. Don enjoyed all sports and was an accomplished fast pitch softball pitcher. He was a devoted fan of the Las Vegas Stars, 51s and Aviators, Nevada Wolf Pack, San Francisco Giants and 49ers, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and any football team where Jeff Horton was coaching. He was an avid horseman and enjoyed riding into the Reese River Valley or on Table Mountain. His mounts included Sooner, Apache, Jubilee, Duke and Cimarron.



Upon Cooey’s retirement, the Logans purchased an RV and made frequent trips around the United States and Canada. Through all this and with all his activities, his favorite companions were always Cooey and Kojak. Don and Cooey purchased a home in Las Vegas in the early 1990’s in order to be closer to their children and granddaughter Adrienne Catherine. He never missed any of Adrienne’s softball, basketball and volleyball games when she was in high school or any other significant events in her life.



Don was a voracious reader and read thousands of books through the years and was especially fond of westerns. Throughout his life he remained not just aware of, but concerned about, all the students he had worked with during his career in education. He especially enjoyed those students with energy and enthusiasm and he was most proud of those who succeeded in spite of difficult circumstances.



Don was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis; his parents; his brothers William David and Richard Charles; Aunt Eveline Kervin; and cousin William Tomany. He is survived by his son Donald Robert (Jennifer); daughter Julie Anne (Rick); granddaughter Adrienne; sister-in-law Jane Logan; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Tim and Naoma Lydon; cousins Jerry and Tasha Hall and Edward Tomany (Belva); niece Timaree Koscik (Tom); nephews Mark Lydon (Cheryl) Matthew Lydon (Tammy) and Mike Hall (Maria); and many great nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tonopah followed by burial at Tonopah Cemetery and concluded with a reception at the Tonopah Convention Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BPO Elks Tonopah Lodge #1062 Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 233 Tonopah, NV 89049.



Special thanks to Dr. Michael Gunter, Dr. Russell Gollard, Fr. John McShane, Chris Kaempfer, Timaree Koscik, Gary Clendenning, Theresa Blazic, Ryan Fitzgerald, J. Rick Martin, Lorraine Blume, Chuck Johnson, Billy, Ashley, Leslie, and Deanna Kalogeras, Val and Greg Barrington, Nick Fitzenreider, Jan Dillard, Melissa Harkavy, Tom Warden, Denise Korach, the Doctors and Nurses at Summerlin Hospital ICU, the nurses at Optumcare at Mountain View and all those who sent best wishes while he was ill. Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.