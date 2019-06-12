DONALD IGLINSKI Donald Frank Iglinski, age 84, of Henderson, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Donald was born September 22, 1934, in Chicago, to parents Frank and Bertha Iglinski. Don met his wife Leona (Struzynski) in 1953 at University of Illinois College of Pharmacy in Chicago, where he graduated in 1958. They married in 1955. They were happily well-established owners of three retail drugstores raising their four children in Chicago when, in 1968, decided to "go west" to Las Vegas, joining the St. Viator Church community and making him a Las Vegas resident for 51 years. Don's first venture in Las Vegas was owning Landmark Pharmacy right off the Strip, introducing free delivery by the "medicine dropper" to locals and tourists. Landmark was also known as "the drugstore of the stars," as it served many celebrities performing in Las Vegas. Landmark Pharmacy was featured on the cover of a national pharmacy magazine to highlight Don's innovative remodeling and business acumen. Don went on to own other well-known Las Vegas businesses, such as Henri's Ice Cream and Candy Shops in the hotels on the Strip; Los Rancheros Restaurant, Bar, and Rodeo; and Storage One Facilities. Don was involved in several religious, social, and professional organizations, including Order of the Holy Sepulchre, Chaine des Rotisseurs, National Association of Retail Druggists (NARD), Chicago Drug Club, Chicago Retail Drug Association, Polish-American Pharmacists Association, Kappa Psi Fraternity, and UNLV Booster Club. As Chairman of the NARD Convention held in Las Vegas, Don arranged for Bishop Sheen to deliver the invocation. Don was active in the Catholic Church, sharing his leadership and business skills as an advisor and board member of Catholic Schools and Parishes Councils. Don was most proud of his audience with Pope St. John Paul II implemented by Father McVey. Don's entertaining way of sharing incredible-but-true stories about his life experiences (most ending with listeners asking, "Really?") will be remembered fondly by family and friends. As husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Don was dearly loved and deeply respected by his family. He is survived by his wife, of 64 years, Leona; four children, Don (and Becky), Paula (and Brad), Michael (and Peggy), and Joni (and Scott); 19 grandchildren, Brianne (and Kevin), Shannon (and Willie), Kaitlin (and Marco), Jonathan, Castin, Dina, Mike (and Wendi), Amanda (and Tony), Ron, Luke, Tim, Simeon, Jerzy, Brandon (and Nicole), Tyler, Jesse (and Laura), Bryce (and Aaron), KC (and Danni), and CJ; and 20 great-grandchildren, Desiree, Jeremiah, Mattea, Austin, Sadie, Kalia, Olivia, Victoria, Carlo, Axel, Mikey, Maybi, Penny, Abner, August, Adelaide, Jack, Beau, Ian, and Sawyer. He is also survived by his brother, Tom (and Dee). He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty (and Ben); and brother, Ken. A Rosary Service will be at 7 pm, Fri., June 21, at St. Viator Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 11 am Sat., June 22 at St. Viator Church. Both are at 2461 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89121. Service arrangements are under the direction of Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123, 702-464-8500, PalmEastern.com. His final resting place will be at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery. Read More Listen to Obituary