1/
Donald James Kroll
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald James, Don Kroll, our Loving Father, went home to be with the Lord, ready to join his beloved wife Mary of 66 years. He was 88. He loved God and his family. We are so blessed. He is survived by his daughters, Melody w/Doug Edwards, Donna w/ Larry Breeding and Susie Kroll of Las Vegas. He had 7 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren who loved him dearly. Hailing from Michigan, he brought his family to Calif, then Las Vegas in 1969 where he Air Conditioned many of the hotels on the Las Vegas Strip. Services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, 11:00am, at Bunker Memory Gardens, 7251 W Lone Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV, One hour visitation, 7/17/20 Bunker Eden Vale 9:00 am 925 Las Vegas Blvd.. 89129,

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
09:00 AM
Bunker Eden Vale
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Service
11:00 AM
Bunker Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 16, 2020
I worked with Don for many years, knew and loved Mary, visited them at their cabin in the mountains, and at their home. We moved out of the state so kind of lost touch with everyone up there. I like to think that he was a friend of ours. I know he will be missed. So sorry for your loss.
Jackie Allen Thomas
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved