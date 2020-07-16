Donald James, Don Kroll, our Loving Father, went home to be with the Lord, ready to join his beloved wife Mary of 66 years. He was 88. He loved God and his family. We are so blessed. He is survived by his daughters, Melody w/Doug Edwards, Donna w/ Larry Breeding and Susie Kroll of Las Vegas. He had 7 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren who loved him dearly. Hailing from Michigan, he brought his family to Calif, then Las Vegas in 1969 where he Air Conditioned many of the hotels on the Las Vegas Strip. Services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, 11:00am, at Bunker Memory Gardens, 7251 W Lone Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV, One hour visitation, 7/17/20 Bunker Eden Vale 9:00 am 925 Las Vegas Blvd.. 89129,



