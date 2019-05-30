DONALD JAMES TENNANT Donald (Don) James Tennant passed away peacefully May 24, 2019, after a prolonged illness. He was born May 27, 1935, in Wibaux, MT. His passing was just three days shy of his 84th birthday. Don was raised on a small dry land farm in Eastern Montana and graduated from Wibaux High School in 1954. After graduation, Don immediately joined the U.S. Army, first stationed at Fort Ord, near Monterey, CA, and then later he was assigned to be a cook in the 5th Division, 11th Infantry, E company in Augsburg, Germany. He was discharged from the Army in 1956 and went to work for Convair Aircraft Company in San Diego, where he worked assembling airplanes. In 1961, he went back to Montana, and while on his way back to San Diego, he stopped in Las Vegas to visit relatives and decided to stay. Don got a job as at J.D. Smith Junior High in the maintenance department. He went to trade school in the fall of 1964, and in 1966 he graduated with a degree in air conditioning and heating. He married Audrey Whipple June 10, 1965, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple in St. George, UT. After trade school, he went back to work for the Clark County School District working in the Air Conditioning / Maintenance Department. Don worked for the School District for 35 years, and retired in August 2001. He spent his retirement years in Las Vegas with his grandchildren and many friends and relatives. For the last two years of his life he was surrounded by the many new friends he met at Coronado Heights Senior Living. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Whipple Tennant; his mother, Amelia Shikany Tennant; father, Earl Tennant; and his sister, Joan Satterfield. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Larimer; his daughters, Melinda (Russell) Cook and Jody L. Tennant; and his grandchildren, Brice and Savannah Cook, Brandon and Kaitlin Jensen and Joseph Sumner; and great-grandson, Daymeon Burns. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Fri., May 31, Bunkers Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd. N, Las Vegas, NV 89101. Services will be at 10 a.m. Sat., June 1, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Topaz Chapel, 2701 East Pebble Road, Henderson, NV 89074. Interment will be at Bunkers Memory Gardens Cemetery, 7251 W. Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89129. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Services or The Wibaux Foundation P.O. Box 248 Wibaux, MT 59353. Read More Listen to Obituary