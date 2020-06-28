DONALD L. COLYAR 9/10/37 - 9/14/19 Donald L. Colyar passed away at the age of 82. Don was born in Long Beach, CA, to the late Audrey Rommel and Keith Colyar. He was preceded in death by his older brothers Robert and Richard. Don served his country in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1962. After retiring from a long career in the Printing Industry, Don moved to Boulder City, NV where he worked for the Clark County School District. The school district sent him to UNLV where he earned his Degree in Accounting. In 1984 he married the love of his life Nancy Shepard. With their love of adventure they traveled extensively in their motorhome throughout the US, Canada and Sonora Mexico, often visiting friends and family along the way. Don's perpetual smile lit up the room wherever he was, always with a joke. Don and Nancy also shared a love for antique cars. They each owned two cars and won numerous awards in Las Vegas and Los Angeles Car Shows. He also had a passion for music that included Country Western and especially Opera. Don is survived by his wife Nancy, his daughters Donna Blair (John), Colleen Henrichs (Steven) and Nancy Jo, grandchildren Michael Kokubun (Rebecca), Stephanie Carreras, Ellen Henrichs, Nicole Hernandez (Luis), Megan Blair and great-grandchildren Cady, Maya, Taino and River. Don was the proud Uncle of 57 nieces and nephews through great-great nieces and nephews who will remember him for his keen sense of humor and broad smile. He will be deeply missed by his wife Nancy. Don will remain in our hearts and memories forever. Donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.