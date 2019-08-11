|
Donald Bryan Lytle, 35, of Las Vegas, passed away July 26, 2019. He was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 10, 1983 to Victoria Lee DiCillo and Donald Lee Lytle.
Don was an incredibly charming man who had an old soul. He valued morals, integrity, knowledge and his family above all else. He was extremely patriotic and had a love of history and art. He was very reserved with his affection except when it came to his loving wife and precious daughter, whom he loved more than life itself. Don, at the age of 26, married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Felicia Andrea Gutierrez. Don was always a very hard worker. He was a master plumber who also specialized in HVAC.
In Heaven, he was greeted by his grandfathers, Amos Mestas and Frank Dicillo, his grandparents, Harold and Margaret Lytle, and his father- and mother- in-law, Juan and Peggy Gutierrez.
Don is survived by his wife, Felicia Andrea Lytle, his daughter, Isabela Andrea Lytle, of Las Vegas, Nevada; his parents, Donald Lee Lytle and Nanette Lytle of El Dorado Hills, California; his parents, James Edward DiCillo and Victoria Lee Dicillo of Las Vegas, Nevada; his grandmothers: Shirley Dean Mestas and Janet Lee Dicillo, of Las Vegas, Nevada; his siblings: Jennifer Charlene Lytle and Walter Allen Shumacher of California.
Services will be private.