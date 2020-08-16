Donald Robert Jacobson, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on August 8, 2020, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Born July 7, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois, Don grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, graduating from Arcadia High School in 1963. He joined the United States Navy in 1963 and served until 1967. In 1966 he married Patricia Lynne Wasson. After completing his service in the Navy, he earned his Associates of Arts degree in art and design from Mesa Community College, Mesa, Arizona. In 1974 he moved his wife and two little daughters to Boulder City and was a proud and happy member of the community. He became a Project Specialist for the Las Vegas Valley Water District, retiring in 2000.



He loved his family deeply and he is deeply loved by his family. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patty, his daughters Julie Jacobson and Jonna Noe, his son-in-law Michael Noe and his grandchildren Tyler Goodale, Jazmyn Ross, and Erik Ross. He is also survived by his nieces Katia Fleischman and Natasha Jacobson. And he is survived by a world of friends because he never met a stranger.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St, Boulder City, NV 89005. Until it is safe to hold proper services, you can honor Don by taking a walk to enjoy the simple beauties that nature has to offer.



"Darn, that was fast." - Don Jacobson Services are pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store