DONALD SHEPARDSON
DONALD SHEPARDSON Donald Dean Shepardson, 70, passed away in Las Vegas, July 21, 2020. He was well known to the construction industry in the valley, having worked with various companies since 1979. Dean was born January 12, 1950 in Lander, Wyoming, to Donald and Joan (nee Grein) Shepardson. He grew up in Dubois, Wyoming, graduating from high school in 1968. Dean and Linda were married in 1970. After some years working for in the local logging industry, Dean returned to the University of Wyoming, getting a degree in engineering. The family moved to Las Vegas in 1979. Dean loved flying and got his flying license in 2003. Dean was president of the Nevada State Trap Shooting Association and on its board for years. He and Linda participated in many shooting events. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 49 years, Linda; son, Bryan Dean Shepardson; daughter, Deena Pasley (husband Jim); grandson, James (wife Jade); grandson, John; granddaughter, Jordyn, (all of Las Vegas); sister, Kathy Maltos of Idaho; six nieces; and one nephew. Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Sunday, August 2 at Palm Mortuary, 7500 Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89123.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
