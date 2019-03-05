DONALD WHITNEY Donald George Whitney, 92, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Februry 28, 2019 at his home in Logandale, surrounded by his family. He was born July 4, 1926, in Las Vegas, into a pioneer family to Stowell Edward and Isabel Frehner Whitney. His family lived in the original Whitney Ranch (Henderson, Nevada). When Boulder (Hoover) Dam was being constructed, Boulder Highway was built and it cut their ranch and farm in half. Because of that, they lost the farm and Don moved to Logandale when he was 10, where he has resided for the last 83 years. In 1944, Don attended and graduated from Moapa Valley High School. During this time, he met his wife, Connie Waymire Whitney. They were married December 9, 1945, in Logandale, and have been married for 73 years. Later their marriage was solemnized in the St. George, Utah LDS Temple. They are the parents of six children, Susan (Alma) Whipple, Darrell (Sally) Whitney, Donna (Dennis) Patten, Gaye (Jack) Nelson, Bruce (Sherrie) Whitney and Judy (Jim) Tanner. They have 20 grandchildren, 78 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Don was a cowboy, a brick mason, worked in all aspects of construction, owned a dairy farm and was a rancher. He holds one of the last BLM grazing allotments in Clark County. He was very active in community service. Don served on the Muddy Valley Irrigation Board, Moapa Valley Water Board, southern Nevada water concerns and was a volunteer fireman in Moapa Valley. Don was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions of responsibility including; bishop (13 years), stake president (9 years), regional representative (2 years), the New Mexico Albuquerque Mission president (39 months), and as a sealer in the Las Vegas Temple (24 years). In these capacities, he influenced many youth and adult lives and provided untold service to others. He was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Alma Whipple and Jim Tanner; two grandsons, Stetson Whipple and Carter Luke; and two brothers and three sisters, Lavina Bednar, Relda Leavitt, Pearl Cheesman, Cleo "Moose" Whitney and Lloyd Whitney. Visitation will be from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Moapa Valley Mortuary, 5090 N. Moapa Valley Blvd., Logandale, NV 89021. Visitation will resume 9 - 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Moapa Valley Mortuary with service following at 11 a.m. at the Logandale LDS Church, Skyline Ward, 3245 Moapa Valley Blvd., Logandale, NV 89021. Burial will follow at the Logandale Cemetery. Moapa Valley Mortuary 702-398-3600. Read More Listen to Obituary