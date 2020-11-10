1/
Donleigh Glen (Don) Revelle
1931 - 2020
Donleigh (Don) Glen Revelle, 89, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Fort Smith, Arkansas, passed away November 1, 2020. He was born September 16, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Isaac and Opha Revelle. Don worked for many years as a sales representative for the Norton Company. Don was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dale Revelle, and his wife Alice Revelle. He is survived by his two daughters, Glenda Revelle of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Beth Revelle of Fort Smith, Arkansas; his two sons, Don Revelle and wife Debbie of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Daryl Revelle and wife Suzanne of Johnson, Arkansas; and two grandchildren, Jonathan Revelle of Dallas, Texas, and Andrew Revelle of Fayetteville, Arkansas. No services scheduled.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

