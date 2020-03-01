Home

DONN ASHTON


1955 - 2020
DONN ASHTON Obituary
DONN ASHTON Donn Gregory Ashton, 64, born January 10, 1955. Passed from this life on November 5, 2019 after a heartbreaking short illness. Out of his childhood love of big trucks was born his lifelong career as a long haul truck driver. Greg was preceded in death by his father Don Ashton and sister Shannon Ashton. He is survived by his son Chris, daughter-in-law Diana and grandson Ryan, his mother Rosemary Ashton, sisters Laurie Teagarden, Karen Thacker, Kristin Selph and brothers Brian, Kevin and Dennis Ashton and numerous beloved members of his extended family. His wit and wisdom will be dearly missed by all. Services will be private.
