DONNA BIRGEN Donna Birgen passed away Thursday morning October 10, 2019 at Summerlin Retirement Living in Las Vegas, of congestive heart failure. She was 90 years old. LaDonna Frances Kill was born December 26, 1928 at home in Jennings Township, OH. As the youngest of ten children she grew up on the family farm in Landeck, OH. She moved out to Southern California seeking greener pastures where she was fortunate enough to meet the love of her life at a Lawrence Welk Dance. Donna married Virgil Birgen on August 19, 1954 in Landeck, but they returned to Southern California to make their home. The faithful couple raised seven children to adulthood living in Redondo Beach, Buena Park, La Habra and Whittier. When the house was empty Virgil and Donna retired to Las Vegas where they have lived for the past 27 years. Virgil and Donna recently celebrated 65 years of marriage with all of their children in attendance. Donna was a tireless worker and fiercely devoted to her children. Virgil and Donna were active and faithful members of the Catholic Church for their entire lives. Donna is survived by her husband, Virgil Birgen of Las Vegas; her children, Sister Judy Birgen SP of Chicago, Bob (Marty) Birgen of San Dimas, CA, Kathleen (R.D.) McDonnell of Whittier, CA, Susie (Jim) Mackey of Greenville, SC, Ben (Wendy) Birgen of Florissant, MO, Bill Birgen of Tempe, AZ and Brian (Mariah) Birgen of Waverly, IA; and her sister, Alma Dampf of La Puente, CA. Donna had 14 grandchildren, Jake (Chloe) Mackey, Jessica (Owen) Baldrica, Kelsey (Brett) Anderson, Sarah McDonnell, Betsy (Dan) Reidenbach, Meg Birgen, Jasmine Mackey, Molly Birgen, Matthew Birgen, Kate Birgen, Jeri Birgen, Josh Mackey, Zac Birgen and Carrie Birgen; and two great-grand-children, Chuck and Ella Baldrica. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; and a stillborn son. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sat., Nov. 2, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church 1811 Pueblo Vista Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a .