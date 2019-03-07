|
Donna Ginal Harris 73 passed away February 8th 2019 she was born June 7th 1945 in SO. Milwaukee Wisconsin where she married her love Chuck Harris and they had two beautiful daughters. Donna was the most amazing wife, mother and friend.Donna is survived by her beloved husband Chuck Harris, sister-in-law Kaye O'Connell, daughters Michelle Ault and Danielle Di Serio. grandchildren James Di Serio, Trystan Kennedy, Tanner Kennedy & Kierstin Hall all of Las Vegas NV. Services will be held on March 14th 1pm-3pm at Christ the King Catholic Church 4825 S. Torry Pines Drive LV .NV. 89118 immediately following the services a celebration of Donna's life will be held at the Front row Lounge 4180 South Jones Blvd. LV. NV. 89103 from 3 pm - 7 pm. We would love to see you there.