Donna Jo Blue Hawkins passed away peacefully at her home in Las Vegas, NV on August 23, 2020. Donna was born February 28, 1934 in Missouri.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Hawkins and her mother, Josephine McLure.



Donna graduated from Central High School in 1952 and soon after married Randall, becoming a devoted mother to Daniel, Christopher, and Jeffery Hawkins.



Donna adored all of her grandchildren, Yvette Hawkins, Chase Hawkins, Shelby Hawkins Wright; great grandchildren, Carrissa Thompson, Kane Wright, and Kaia Jo Wright.



Donna and Randall owned the Grandview Book Gallery in Grandview, Missouri, before moving and living their best retirement life in Las Vegas, NV. She became very involved in the Spring Valley Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School to many of the children.



The past eight years were spent traveling the world with her best friend, Mike Coache. Mike's children, Robert and Terry, as well as all of their family members, were a very special part of Donna's life. The Hawkins family is forever grateful for the care and love they shared with her.



Services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, 11:00, at Spring Valley Baptist Church, 3135 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV, 89146,



