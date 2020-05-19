DONNA KINCAID
1929 - 2020
DONNA KINCAID Donna Lee Kincaid died Easter Sunday, April 12th., 2020 at St. Rose Siena Hospital from complications with pneumonia. Donna was born October 5th, 1929 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Walter and Mary Dennis. She had a brother, Max and a sister, Louise, who both preceded her in death. Donna belonged to Green Valley Methodist Church where she actively ran the usher and greeter programs for many years. She was also on the building committee for both the education building and the new sanctuary at GVUMC. She was active in most church areas and loved her church family. Donna married the love of her life, Francis (Buster) Kincaid, August 8th, 1964. Donna was working as a purchasing agent for the US government at Nellis Air Force Base where she met Buster, a Canadian fighter pilot. Buster preceded Donna in death in 2010. Donna had many friends, in Las Vegas, Shenandoah, Iowa and Canada who will miss her sense of humor and her helpful attitude. Due to corona virus guidelines Donna's private burial service was held at Palm Mortuary on Eastern Avenue.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
