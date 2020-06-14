DONNA LEE WRIGHT
DONNA LEE WRIGHT Donna Lee Wright of Henderson, Nv died at home from heart failure on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. She was born in Monterey Park, Ca, on December 18, 1933. Her parents were Caroline and William P. Daugherty. She is survived by her husband Victor L. Wright, two sons Christopher and Gregory, and two brothers, Jim and Bill. Donna graduated from Whittier College in 1955, then specialized in teaching K-Primary grades and special ed. Students for 35 years. Donna and Victor L. Wright were married in Alhambra, Ca. On June 23, 1956, followed by Victor's career moves later to Placerville, Ca. and Henderson, NV. Donna loved her life, especially teaching and later traveling, skiing, sailing and oil painting of flowers and happy subjects.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
