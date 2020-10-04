1/1
Donna Mae Neese
1937 - 2020
Donna Mae Neese, 82, died September 27, 2020, in Norman, OK, comfortably in her home with family by her side. She was born October 24, 1937, in Pretty Prairie, KS, to Ervin P. and Helen Ruth (Goering) Graber.

Donna graduated from Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson, KS, in 1955. She worked as the Human Resources Manager for Holmes and Narver, in Las Vegas, NV, and then at IBC Bank, in Weatherford, OK, until 2001. Donna was a member of the Chisholm Trail Presbyterian Church, Yukon, OK.

On March 6, 1966, she married Lawrence Ray Neese, in Las Vegas, NV. They shared over 49 years of marriage, prior to his death on May 8, 2015.

Donna is survived by: her children, Sandra (Steve) Moore of Las Vegas, NV, Clifford (Carla) Birket III of Norman, OK, Angelita Patton of Victoria, TX, and Theron R. Neese of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Chelsea Leavitt, Tyrel Widmier, Cassie Birket Nonast, Adam Disiere, and Crystal Disiere Puckett; and great-grandchildren, Jurnie, Jazln, Javin, Natalie, Griffin, Kamsie, Justin, Jayden, Hudson, Weston, Benson, Destiny, Cameron, and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Lawrence R. Neese; son, Weston Graber Birket; and brother, Bob Graber.

Donna lived a long and beautiful life, and without question, held her family next to her heart. She was laid to rest at a private family graveside service on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Abbyville Cemetery, Abbyville, KS, next to her son and husband. Friends may go to the Elliott Mortuary website to sign Donna's online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Chisholm Trail Presbyterian Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501. No public service

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
