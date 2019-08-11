Home

Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 260-0770
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
DONNA MCVEY

DONNA MCVEY Obituary
DONNA MCVEY Donna Marie McVey, age 62, a retired Assistant Manager at South Point Bowling Center, of Las Vegas, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her home. Born October 5, 1956 in Bethpage, NY, she had been a Las Vegas resident for more than 25 years. An avid tennis fan, Donna enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McVey in 2016. Survivors include her son, David Ward; sister, Susan (Steve) Ferriero; and brothers, Alex Fasano, Frankie (Su-Cha) Fasano and Michael Fasano. A celebration of life will be 4-6 p.m. Fri. Aug. 16, with a memorial tribute beginning at 5 p.m. both at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113.
