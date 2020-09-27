DONNA SHANE HOPKINS Donna Shane Hopkins' generous and expansive heart, beating since her Valentine-Day birth 77 years ago, 1943, finally gave up trying to cope with all the medical challenges she experienced over the years, including a battle with Covid-19 that she survived. She died Tuesday, Sept. 15, while recuperating at North Valley Hospital in Whitefish, Montana. Donna's capacity to find everyone and everything interesting resulted her enriching the lives of hundreds of people; thousands when considering all the students and professional people she worked with during her careers as a teacher and as a Business Development Specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration in Las Vegas. She was born in Stoughton, Wisconsin, where her mother, Mildred (Onsrud) had gone to be with family for her pregnancy during the height of WWII. Donna didn't meet her B-25 pilot father, Donald Hopkins, until she was walking and more than a year old. Wanderlust started early for Donna. By the end of the war, Don, Mildred and Donna settled in Missoula, Montana. where Don intended to finish his studies at the University of Montana, interrupted four years earlier with his enlistment in the Army Air Corps. Starting in Missoula, Don took his young family on a tour of the developing radio broadcasting industry. Donna first heard his booming voice coming from a box sitting on a dresser in 1946 and wondered where "Papa" was. Following moves from Missoula, to Tacoma, Washington, to southern California, the family finally settled in Bakersfield in 1953. Other than the final 15 years of Donna's life in Whitefish, or the 12 years in Las Vegas, the years spent in Bakersfield were the most settled for her. After graduating from Bakersfield High in 1961 and collecting her first set of enduring friendships, Donna spent two years at Bakerfield Jr. College. She continued her studies at UCLA, ultimately transferring to the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where in 1967 she got her BS in Education and English and another group of life-long friends. Teaching brought her back to Bakersfield. But adventure called again in 1969 when she boarded a ship bound for Australia. That journey forged more life-long friendships and experiences she treasured the rest of her life, including teaching English at an all-boys high school: a young, blond, beautiful American woman coping with a class full of Aussie boys. Torn between a longing for home and lust for adventure, she ended her two years in Australia with an around-the-world adventure, travelling across Asia, the middle east, and Europe, collecting more friends along the way. She returned to the states and settled in San Francisco to work and play. She also continued her education, receiving an MA in Anthropology at Cal State Hayward in 1978. Little did she know that degree would be her ticket home to Montana. In 1977-78 she wintered in Northern Maine in part to test her mettle for living through a Montana winter. By 1979, Donna had committed to her goal of returning to the one place she felt the greatest heart connection: her grandmother and Whitefish. In 1979 Donna was hired at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell, Montana, where she created and led the fledgling Community Education Program. For more than six years Donna, who ultimately became Dean of Community Education, built the program into what it is today. It took seven years for another bout of wanderlust to take over, this time leading her to Mexico, Central and South America, California, Texas, and Hawaii, where she ultimately settled in Honolulu to work for the U.S. Small Business Administration. It was there that Donna found her heart connection with a young Cambodian orphan who would become Donna's only child; if not legally, absolutely in spirit. Despite making another dozen or more close, lifetime friendships in Hawaii, it wasn't long before Donna got "island fever." Life away from mainland friends and family was too burdensome. She transferred to the SBA in Las Vegas, focusing on helping women succeed in starting and growing small businesses. She also helped her brother, Roger Hopkins, join the SBA, kick-starting his 20-year federal career. The brother and sister team worked side-by-side in Las Vegas for nearly three years. Following retirement from the federal government in 2005, Donna never stopped expressing her creativity, her love for friends who would visit this beautiful person in a most glorious part of the country, and especially her fondness for Whitefish. Donna interviewed Montana artist James Bakke - a longtime personal family friend - and collected a number of his works to publish, James R. Bakke, Montana Artist: From the Prairie, to Whitefish, to Glacier National Park in 2012. Sister, auntie, "mommie," and dear, dear friend and spirit, Donna is survived by Chantha and Tra Yin, Honolulu; brother Roger, and her "heart sister"/fellow valentine Lenny Granger of Columbia Falls, Montana; niece Elizabeth (Hopkins) Records, Jerry Records, and grand-nephew Campbell Records, of Kalispell, Montana; nephews Treyson Hopkins and Noah Hopkins-Martin, Columbia Falls and her "sisters" around the world. She will be interred in Whitefish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna's memory to the organization sponsoring Cambodian orphans: eGlobal Family, P.O. Box 2536, Honolulu, HI 96804-2536.





